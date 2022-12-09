River Dragons Prepare for Series against Prowlers

December 9, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons travel to Port Huron, Michigan to battle the Prowlers this weekend on Friday and Saturday night.

River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard will miss the weekend series to attend his daughter's graduation from Auburn University. Player/Assistant Coach Jay Croop will be behind the bench for the series to guide the 13-1-1 River Dragons.

"Our organization emphasizes family and community," said COO Jeff Croop. "Jerome Bechard always demonstrates a commitment to family and doing things the right way. Being there for his daughter's graduation from Auburn University is another great example of that commitment."

Columbus defeated Port Huron in both halves of the only previous series of the season back on November 18 and 19 by scores of 5-2 and 5-3. The two teams will meet a total of eight times this season.

Friday's contest is a 7:05 pm ET start and Saturday's game is a 6:05 ET start. Both games can be seen on BEAM-TV and the Columbus River Dragons' YouTube channel. Radio coverage is on flagship station 106.9 Really Rocks in Columbus, and along the team's radio network on WQEE 99.1 FM Home of Southern Sports and Talk in Newnan, WBRQ 91.9 FM Blues in the City Lagrange, and WZEV 90.5 FM Classic Hits of Lineville.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.