FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 9, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)







MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Rockers Dominate Wolves

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY -A rare Thursday night matchup in Watertown as the Wolves hosted the Motor City Rockers for the second time this season. It wouldn't take long for the visitors to spoil the excitement as Ross Bartlett was able to control a bouncing pass and slide it underneath Watertown's starting keeper Owen Liskiewicz at just :44 seconds into the frame.

The Rockers would add to their lead at 11:57 as Scott Coash was able to get to the front of the net and redirect a crossing pass from Dante Suffredini andd Dylan Johnson making it 2-0 Rockers.

The Wolves would cut the lead in at 16:29 of the period as a falling down Michael Mann slid the puck to Jackson Bond who one timed a shot past the Rockers keeper Blake Scott making it 2-1 . But just 1:39 later Roman Gaudet sniped one to the top left corner of a crossing pass fromJosh Colton. Scot Coash also would get credited with an assist making the score 3-1.

The period ended with that score with the Wolves out shooting thw Rockers 14-12.

At 3:32 of the second period the Rockers added to their lead on a Ian White goal, assisted byCade Lambdin and Jonathan Julliano, extending the score to 4-1. That would bring a goalie change as Travis Smith took over for Liskiewicz.

Scott Coash netted his second goal of the night at the 4:45 mark as he redirected a shot on a pass from Ian White and Dante Suffredini making the lead 5-1.

At 6:27 of the period the Wolves were able to one more time cut into the lead on an Elijah Wilson wrist shot from left face off circle to the top left hand side of the goal, assisted by Sam Hrabcak and Fabian Lehner. Making it 5-2. But just 21 seconds later Scott Coash would get his hat trick lifting a shot over the shoulder of Travis Smith, increasing the lead to 6-2.

The Rockers would extend the lead once again as Dylan Johnson got hauled down on the way to the goal by Chase Carter. Johnson was awarded a penalty shot and dragged the puck from right to left and was able to beat Smith to the left pipe. It would be 7-2 at the point.

Larry Yellowknee gave the Wolves some life at 14:59 of the frame, beating Scott on a blistering one time from trevor Lord, cutting the lead to 7-3 to end the period.

The third frame would be scoreless despite the Wolves out shooting the Rockers 16-3.

The Wolves would out shoot the Rockers 45-28 for the game. The Rockers were 1 for 5 on ;power plays. The Wolves would end up 0-3 on the extra man advantage.

The Rockers score a 7-3 win over the home town team, and will head to Danbury to take on the Hat Tricks Friday and Saturday.

The Wolves will travel to Elmira to face the Mammoth on Friday evening, before the two teams travel back to Watertown for a Saturday, Sunday matchup.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

EXHIBITION GAME

THUNDERBIRDS FALL IN OT IN BATON ROGUE EXHIBITION

by Brett Wiseman

Baton Rouge, LA -In front of a crowd of 6,259 at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena in Baton Rogue, LA, the Mississippi Sea Wolves outlasted the Carolina Thunderbirds 6-5 in overtime. The exhibition matchup was the first professional hockey game in the Bayou in nearly two decades, and the passionate hockey fans in Death Valley showed up and showed out, proving hockey can thrive in Southern Louisiana.

Carolina and Mississippi went back and forth on the scoresheet. The Sea Wolves found offense where it's been lacking lately. Unlike the last time these two teams met, the Sea Wolves had an answer for seemingly every punch the Thunderbirds threw at them Strong efforts from Jan Salak, Petr Panacek, Gus Ford, Jacob Schnapp and Joe Kennedy offensively were not enough.

Kennedy's first goal as a Thunderbird tied the game at 5 late in regulation. In overtime, coach Garrett Rutledge took the exhibition overtime as an opportunity to get experimental. He pulled goaltender Boris Babik twice within the first two minutes of overtime, backfiring the second time. Vinni Susi cleared a puck down that appeared headed for a sure icing call with Gus Ford after it. Out of nowhere Dakota Ulmer hit fifth gear, won the race for the loose puck and shot it into the empty net to send the crowd of nearly 7,000 home.

Both teams now head to Biloxi for two more games on the weekend.

