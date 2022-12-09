Lake Forest Night at the Thunderdome Tonight
December 9, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release
It's Lake Forest Night at the Thunderdome. Join Superintendent Dr. Steven Lucas, Teacher of the Year Mrs. Lindsey Saxton, Sparty and your Lake Forest family and friends today, December 9, 2022 at the Thunderdome, Center Ice Arena, Harrington, Delaware when the Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club will battle the Binghamton Black Bears! The Thunderdome is always rumbling when these two teams face off.
Check out the Delaware Thunder Statistics
