Prowlers Drop Series Opener With Columbus

The Port Huron Prowlers fell to the FPHL-leading Columbus River Dragons 5-3 at McMorran Place on Dec. 9. Jacob Kelly led the way with a hat trick for Columbus and was named the game's first star.

Lane King converted a tap-in on a four-on-one rush to open the scoring early in the first period as the River Dragons took advantage of a bad bounce. Kelly doubled the advantage just past the midway point of the frame as he beat Wyatt Hoflin five-hole from in tight. Cody Wickline added one more before the first 20 minutes was up to give Columbus a 3-0 lead heading into the locker room.

The Prowlers got one back in the middle period when Austin Fetterly found Evan Foley on a two-on-one seconds after Port Huron killed off a penalty. The Prowlers' P.K. was two-for-two on the night. Kelly responded with two more of his own before the period ended to complete the hat trick and give his team a 5-1 advantage.

Danick Rodrigue replaced Hoflin in the Port Huron net to start the third and stopped all eight shots he face. Liam Freeborn and Joe Deveny scored in the final frame but the comeback fell short.

Hoflin finished with 24 saves on 29 shots in 40 minutes of work. This is the second time he has been pulled this season in a game against Columbus. Foley and Gino Mini each finished with two points while Dalton Jay picked up an assist in his 300th FPHL game.

Kelly added and assist for a four-point night to lead all scorers. Wickline had two assists for a three-point evening. Breandan Colgan remains undefeated in regulation after a 40-save performance.

These two teams battle again Saturday, Dec. 10 at McMorran Place with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 P.M.. The Prowlers will be wearing specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Michigan and it will also be teddy bear toss night.

