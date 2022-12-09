Thunderbirds Stun Sea Wolves in Final Seconds

Biloxi, MS - The (2-12-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves dropped a tight matchup 6-5 on Friday night after the (10-4-1) Carolina Thunderbirds took the lead with 18 seconds left in regulation at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The Sea Wolves' Yaroslav Yevdokimov started the fireworks just 39 seconds into the game after stealing the puck from Carolina goaltender Mario Cavaliere and striking on his open net. The Thunderbirds bounced back in a big way with four unanswered goals between Petr Panacek, Justin Pringle and Gus Ford who scored twice to round out the first period with a 4-1 Carolina advantage.

From there, momentum completely swung the way of the Sea Wolves. In the second period, Justin Barr and Jeff Eppright both converted on breakaways as the scoreboard showed 4-3 at the intermission.

The third period saw Chuck Costello tie the game on a backhand shot at the 9:29 marker. Eppright's second of the night gave the Sea Wolves a 5-4 edge in the final six minutes of regulation. Fresh off a Mississippi timeout, Josh Koepplinger found the equalizing goal before Panacek's point-blank chance turned into the Thunderbirds game-winner with 18 seconds to spare.

Blake Weyrick served as the Sea Wolves starting goaltender for the first period before Ian Wallace entered in relief for the final 40 minutes of play. Wallace impressed again in his second appearance with the team, turning away 14 of 16 shots faced. Mario Cavaliere secured the win in net for Carolina with a total of 21 saves.

The third game in as many days between the Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds will be played tomorrow night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Opening puck drop will take place at 7:05pm in Biloxi.

