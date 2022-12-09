Ulmer Leads Sea Wolves Past Thunderbirds 6-5

Baton Rouge, LA - The Mississippi Sea Wolves won their first of three neutral site games in Baton Rouge on Thursday night with a 6-5 overtime win over the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Cane's River Center.

The action was level in the first period with Mississippi's Jake Raleigh (9:30) and Petr Panacek of the Thunderbirds (14:40) trading goals. Both teams recorded 11 shots on net before the buzzer.

The Sea Wolves scored twice early in the second period between Yaroslav Yevdokimov (2:12) and Blake Cudmore (3:19). Down 3-1, Carolina swung the momentum and tied things up again thanks to Jan Salak (6:37) and Gus Ford (10:04). Yevdokimov's second tally of the night gave the Sea Wolves a 4-3 edge at the end of two complete periods.

After numerous close chances, Dakota Ulmer notched his first goal in a Sea Wolves jersey 7:25 into the third period. The Thunderbirds came roaring back and tied the game at fiveafter Justin Pringle (9:00) and Joseph Kennedy (16:42) beat out Mississippi goaltender Blake Weyrick.

Ulmer proved to be the man of the game as he buried the winning goal after just 1:58 of overtime. Weyrick earned the win in net after stopping 36 Carolina chances.

The Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds will play the middle matchup of their three-in-three series tomorrow evening at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm in Biloxi.

