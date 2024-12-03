Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas Stars

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forward Justin Hryckowian to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hryckowian, 23, earned his first NHL call-up Monday and dressed for warmups ahead of the Stars' 2-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center. He currently leads Texas with 16 points (5-11=16) and 11 assists through 17 games. The center also paces the Stars and ranks second among league rookies with a +9 rating. Hryckowian has six multi-point games already this season and recorded his first two-goal game in a 6-4 victory Oct. 19 at Tucson. He started the season on a five-game point streak (3-5=8) from Oct. 11-25, and recently had a four-game assist streak (1-5=6) from Nov. 15-22.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19.

Texas continues its six-game road trip tonight against the Ontario Reign at 9:00 p.m. CT at Toyota Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.