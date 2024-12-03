Monsters Sign Defenseman Madison Bowey to AHL Contract

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the club signed defenseman Madison Bowey to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. In 17 appearances for the Monsters this season, Bowey posted 0-3-3 with eight penalty minutes while competing on a pro tryout (PTO) contract.

A 6'2", 203 lb. right-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Bowey, 29, was selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 158 career NHL appearances for Washington, the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Vancouver Canucks spanning parts of five seasons from 2017-22, Bowey contributed 5-35-40 with 104 penalty minutes and helped the Capitals claim the 2018 Stanley Cup as NHL Playoff Champions. In 221 career AHL appearances for the Hershey Bears, Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford IceHogs, Abbotsford Canucks, and Laval Rocket spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-18 and 2019-24, Bowey registered 21-75-96 with 212 penalty minutes and a +38 rating. In 51 combined KHL appearances for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, Traktor Chelyabinsk, and Dinamo Minsk last season, Bowey posted 4-10-14 with 50 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Bowey notched 58-114-172 with 277 penalty minutes and a +128 rating in 259 career WHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets from 2010-15. Bowey served as Kelowna's captain during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons and helped Kelowna claim the 2014-15 WHL Championship. The same season, Bowey was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team and the WHL (West) First All-Star Team. He earned WHL (West) Second All-Star Team honors the season prior. Bowey also helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2015 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

