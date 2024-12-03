Cleveland Falls 4-1 in Milwaukee
December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
MILWAUKEE, WI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-6-0-1 and currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Milwaukee netted two early goals with Vinnie Hinostroza scoring at the 1:03 mark and Ozzy Wiesblatt adding a tally at 4:10 of the first frame for the quick 2-0 lead. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored with Cole Clayton and Luca Del Bel Belluz on the assists to make it a 2-1 game at the 12:47 mark of the period, which would carry into the first break. The Admirals tacked on the only goal of the second frame with Ryder Rolston making it a 3-1 lead at the 18:32 mark. Milwaukee's Kevin Gravel wrapped up the scoring in the final stanza with an empty-netter at 19:11 to seal a 4-1 win for the Admirals.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves in defeat while Milwaukee's Matthew Murray stopped 25 shots for the win.
The Monsters return home to face the Syracuse Crunch for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Friday, December 6, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 0 - - 1
MIL 2 1 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 0/4 4/4 18 min / 5 inf
MIL 36 0/4 4/4 18 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 32 3 7-4-1
MIL Murray W 25 1 6-2-2
Cleveland Record: 14-6-0-1, 1st North Division
Milwaukee Record: 11-4-1-2, 2nd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024
- Cleveland Falls 4-1 in Milwaukee - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Battle Penguins, Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2024-25 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins to Play Three Games in Three Days against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: December 3, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Come Away from Measuring Stick Weekend with Two Wins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Weekly Report: A Wild Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Madison Bowey to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Bears Recall Jon McDonald from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Red Wings Recall William Lagesson - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back 2 Canada - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Falls 4-1 in Milwaukee
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Madison Bowey to AHL Contract
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk, Goaltender Jet Greaves Honored as AHL's Rookie and Goaltender of the Month
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk, Goaltender Jet Greaves Honored as AHL's Rookie and Goaltender of the Month
- Monsters Back-And-Forth with Griffins Ends in 6-4 Loss Snapping Win Streak