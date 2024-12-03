Cleveland Falls 4-1 in Milwaukee

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-6-0-1 and currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Milwaukee netted two early goals with Vinnie Hinostroza scoring at the 1:03 mark and Ozzy Wiesblatt adding a tally at 4:10 of the first frame for the quick 2-0 lead. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored with Cole Clayton and Luca Del Bel Belluz on the assists to make it a 2-1 game at the 12:47 mark of the period, which would carry into the first break. The Admirals tacked on the only goal of the second frame with Ryder Rolston making it a 3-1 lead at the 18:32 mark. Milwaukee's Kevin Gravel wrapped up the scoring in the final stanza with an empty-netter at 19:11 to seal a 4-1 win for the Admirals.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves in defeat while Milwaukee's Matthew Murray stopped 25 shots for the win.

The Monsters return home to face the Syracuse Crunch for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Friday, December 6, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 - - 1

MIL 2 1 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 0/4 4/4 18 min / 5 inf

MIL 36 0/4 4/4 18 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 32 3 7-4-1

MIL Murray W 25 1 6-2-2

Cleveland Record: 14-6-0-1, 1st North Division

Milwaukee Record: 11-4-1-2, 2nd Central Division

American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

