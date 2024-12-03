Morning Skate Report: December 3, 2024

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







After back-to-back losses against the Colorado Eagles, the Henderson Silver Knights will look to get back on track with a road win against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

This will be the first matchup between the Silver Knights and the Firebirds this season.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights finished the 2023-24 series 3-5-0 against the Firebirds, including four straight losses to end the season series.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Firebirds currently stand fourth in the Pacific Division and head into this evening's matchup coming off of a shootout loss to the Texas Stars. Forward Max McCormick led the Coachella offense with a three-point (1G, 2A) game. The Firebirds will be without their leading scorer, Ryan Winterton, as he has been recalled to the Seattle Kraken.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stopping the Skid: The Silver Knights have lost six straight games, the longest losing streak in team history. Henderson won its last game on November 15 vs Tucson. The Silver Knights have been outscored 26-7 over the six-game stretch, and they have trailed by multiple goals in five straight.

Getting Scrappy: The Silver Knights are averaging 17.56 penalty minutes per game, the most in the AHL. They lead the AHL with seven 10-minute misconducts. The HSK have three fighting majors and three misconducts in the past five games. Coachella owns the AHL's 30th-ranked power play.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.