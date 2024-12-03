Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 8

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH TURN THE PAGE ON NOVEMBER

The Crunch closed out November with a 1-1-0-1 mark surrounding Thanksgiving in Week 8.

Syracuse opened the week with a 7-1 win against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday at Upstate Medical University Arena. It was their highest offensive output in a game in over a calendar year. That was halted Friday in a 3-0 shutout loss against the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena. The teams met again the following night in Syracuse, where the Amerks prevailed in a shootout, 3-2.

The Crunch have points in six of the last eight games (3-2-0-3). They finished with a 4-4-1-3 record in November - one of their busiest months of the season. The Crunch are 8-7-1-3 overall this season as they prepare to face the top two clubs in the North Division this week.

TOP PERFORMERS

Forward Jesse Ylonen led the Crunch in scoring last week with four points (1g, 3a) in three games. Ylonen started the week with three assists in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Belleville Senators. It was his third career three-assist game; Ylonen has appeared in 139 AHL games for Laval and Syracuse.

Ylonen added his second goal of the season Saturday against the Rochester Americans. The tally gave the Crunch a 2-0 lead before they lost in a shootout, 3-2.

Ylonen has 94 career AHL points (36g, 58a), including nine points in 19 games this season.

***

Tristan Allard had the strongest offensive game of his career on Wednesday, logging his first career two-goal game. He tied the score at one in the first period then added to the Crunch's lead early in the third for his second goal of the night. Later in the third period, the second-year-pro notched an assist to record his first three-point game.

Allard, 22, missed the first 14 games of the season due to injury.

As a rookie last year, Allard added 18 points (5g, 13a) in 63 regular season games. The undrafted forward is on the second year of a two-year AHL contract with the Crunch.

SCHMIDT GET HIS FIRST

Defenseman Roman Schmidt tallied his first professional goal in the Crunch's 7-1 win Wednesday against Belleville. Schmidt jumped up on the rush and deposited a shorthanded goal off a feed from Tristan Allard.

Schmidt's first goal came in his 11th career AHL game. A third round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021, Schmidt is the fifth player to score his first North American professional goal for the Crunch this season.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, Dec. 4 vs. Laval | 7 p.m.

The Crunch are home Wednesday against the Laval Rocket for the fourth meeting between the clubs. The Rocket have won the first three games, including a 4-3 shootout win in Syracuse on Nov. 15.

The Rocket (13-6-1-0) have lost three straight games to fall out of the top spot in the North Division. They are still in second place with 27 points as they finish a five-game road trip in Syracuse. Joshua Roy (8g, 8a) and Alex Barré-Boulet (6g, 10a) are tied for the team lead at 16 points.

Friday, Dec. 6 at Cleveland | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at Cleveland | 7 p.m.

The Crunch make their lone trip to Cleveland this season for a two-game set at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse beginning Friday night. The Monsters won the opening game of their four-game season series, 5-2, in Syracuse on Nov. 9. It was the first meeting since the clubs met in the 2024 North Division Finals; Cleveland won both home games en route to a series win over the Crunch.

After capturing the division title last season, the Monsters have surged back to the top of the North following a 10-game winning streak that was snapped Sunday at Grand Rapids. They are 14-5-0-1 and have 29 points to pace the pack. They are 6-1-0-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

WEEK 8 RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 27 | Game 17 vs. Belleville | W, 7-1

Belleville 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 19-10-11-40 PP: 1/6

Syracuse 2 2 3 - 7 Shots: 8-9-7-24 PP: 0/1

1st Period-Allard 1 (Ylonen, Bisson), 11:47. Fortier 2 (Teasdale, Huuhtanen), 13:39. 2nd Period-Duke 7 (Huuhtanen, Fortier), 10:37. Sheary 3 (Szturc, Walford), 13:00. 3rd Period-Allard 2 (Ylonen, Walcott), 1:24. Schmidt 1 (Allard, Walcott), 10:18 (SH). Roelens 3 (Ylonen, Harpur), 16:03.. .. Halverson 5-1-3 (40 shots-39 saves) A-4,633

Friday, Nov. 29 | Game 18 at Rochester | L, 3-0

Syracuse 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 3-4-13-20 PP: 0/6

Rochester 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 9-3-3-15 PP: 2/6

Halverson 5-2-3 (15 shots-12 saves) A-7,039

Saturday, Nov. 30 | Game 19 vs. Rochester | SOL, 3-2

Rochester 0 2 0 0 1 - 3 Shots: 12-19-11-4-1-47 PP: 1/7

Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 - 2 Shots: 6-6-3-0-0-15 PP: 0/5

1st Period-Huuhtanen 8 (Roelens, Feist), 2:43. 2nd Period-Ylonen 2 (Pouliot, Dureau), 2:52. Shootout-Syracuse 0 (Ylonen NG, Huuhtanen NG, Dureau NG, Szturc NG); Rochester 1 (Jobst NG, Helenius NG, Komarov NG, Neuchev G).. .. Tomkins 3-5-1 (46 shots-44 saves) A-5,517

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 14.3% (10-for-70) 25th (16th)

Penalty Kill 80.0% (68-for-85) T-23rd (20th)

Goals For 2.68 GFA (51) 26th (28th)

Goals Against 2.53 GAA (48) T-4th (7th)

Shots For 26.47 SF/G (503) 28th (23rd)

Shots Against 29.05 SA/G (552) 17th (14th)

Penalty Minutes 15.53 PIM/G (295) 6th (12th)

Category Leader

Points 15 Pouliot

Goals 8 Huuhtanen

Assists 12 Pouliot

PIM 31 Crozier

Plus/Minus +10 Bisson

Wins 5 Halverson

GAA 1.67 Halverson

Save % .938 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Cleveland 20 14 5 0 1 29 0.725 73 63 223 6-1-0-1 8-4-0-0 9-1-0-0 0-1-0-0 1-1

2. Laval 20 13 6 1 0 27 0.675 63 52 299 6-1-1-0 7-5-0-0 4-5-1-0 0-3-0-0 2-0

3. Toronto 17 10 2 2 3 25 0.735 49 40 146 8-0-0-2 2-2-2-1 4-2-2-2 0-1-0-1 1-3

4. Rochester 20 10 7 3 0 23 0.575 62 55 236 3-5-2-0 7-2-1-0 3-4-3-0 2-0-0-0 3-0

5. Belleville 17 9 4 0 4 22 0.647 46 50 211 3-3-0-2 6-1-0-2 6-3-0-1 2-0-0-0 2-4

6. Syracuse 19 8 7 1 3 20 0.526 51 48 295 4-3-0-3 4-4-1-0 3-3-1-3 0-1-0-1 1-3

7. Utica 18 5 10 1 2 13 0.361 41 62 238 1-6-0-2 4-4-1-0 5-2-1-2 5-0-0-0 0-2

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.