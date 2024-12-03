Penguins Come Away from Measuring Stick Weekend with Two Wins
December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-4-1-0) defeated two division leaders, hosts rematch with Hershey on Wednesday
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Laval 3
With the North Division-leading Laval Rocket in town, the Penguins erased a two-goal deficit with a sterling performance on the power play. The Penguins' first three goals all came on the man advantage, coming from Sam Poulin, Boris Katchouk and Ville Koivunen. Nikolai Knyzhov's first goal as a Penguin put them in the lead, and an insurance marker from Joona Koppanen put things to bed.
Saturday, Nov. 30 - PENGUINS 5 at Hershey 4
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the first decision in its 12-game season series with Hershey by surviving a thrilling, back-and-forth contest. Filip Král spearheaded the Penguins' offense with four points (2G-2A). Vasily Ponomarev tallied his first goal of the season, but Rutger McGroarty saved the game-winner for 1:15 left in regulation.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
The Penguins and Bears square off for a rematch just four days after their electrifying bout in Chocolatetown. The Bears' Ethen Frank is tied for the AHL lead with 15 goals this season.
Saturday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS at Hartford
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won its first showdown against the Wolf Pack, 2-1, on Nov. 2. Hartford had a strong start to the season at home, but they have lost their last three games at XL Center and suffered four-straight losses overall.
Sunday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS at Providence
The Penguins and P-Bruins go head-to-head for the first time this year. Providence is the most penalized team in the Atlantic Division and owns the league's 19th -ranked penalty kill (81.9%). The P-Bruins are led by veteran forward Vinni Lettieri, who boasts nine goals and 16 points in 20 games this season.
Ice Chips
- The Penguins have scored five goals in three-straight games.
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ranks top 10 in the league in goals for per game (3.5, 8th), goals against per game (2.56, 6th), power play (21.7%, 7th) and penalty kill (84.2%, 10th).
- The Penguins' power play went five-for-eight (62.5%) in its two wins last weekend.
- Filip Král's four-point game on Saturday was not only the first of his career, but the first by a Penguin this season.
- The last four-point game by a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defenseman was Apr. 6, 2024 when Ty Smith had four assists.
- Emil Bemström has 10 points (4G-6A) in his last seven games.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 22 14 5 2 0 31 .705
2. PENGUINS 16 11 4 1 0 23 .719
3. Charlotte 17 10 4 1 2 23 .676
4. Lehigh Valley 19 9 6 3 1 22 .579
4. Providence 20 10 9 2 0 21 .525
6. Springfield 19 8 8 1 0 18 .450
5. Hartford 20 8 10 1 1 19 .500
8. Bridgeport 20 5 12 1 2 13 .325
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Emil Bemström 16 6 12 18
Ville Koivunen* 16 4 10 14
Mac Hollowell 16 0 13 13
Tristan Broz* 16 7 5 12
Sam Poulin 13 4 7 11
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Joel Blomqvist 3 2-1-0 2.01 .931 1
Filip Larsson 5 2-2-1 2.44 .930 2
Tristan Jarry^ 5 4-1-0 2.16 .926 0
* = rookie
^ = in Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Dec. 4 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 7 Hartford XL Center 6:00 p.m.
Sun, Dec. 8 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Fri, Nov. 22 (D) Phip Waugh Reassigned to WHL
Sat, Nov. 23 (C) Vasily Ponomarev Reassigned by PIT
Mon, Nov. 25 (C) Sam Poulin Reassigned by PIT
Thu, Nov. 28 (RW) Valtteri Puustinen Reassigned by PIT
Fri, Nov. 29 (G) Luke Richardson Released from PTO
Fri, Nov. 29 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT from WHL
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024
- Bears Battle Penguins, Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2024-25 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins to Play Three Games in Three Days against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: December 3, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Come Away from Measuring Stick Weekend with Two Wins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Weekly Report: A Wild Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Madison Bowey to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Bears Recall Jon McDonald from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Red Wings Recall William Lagesson - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back 2 Canada - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Come Away from Measuring Stick Weekend with Two Wins
- Penguins Outlast Bears in Thriller, 5-4
- Penguins Rally to Ground Rocket with 5-3 Win
- Sergei Murashov Reassigned to Penguins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to be Tested with Two Division Leaders this Week