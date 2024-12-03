Bears Recall Jon McDonald from South Carolina

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Jon McDonald from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL). The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

McDonald, 26, has appeared in 12 games with the Stingrays this season, striking for nine points (2g, 7a). He made his season debut with South Carolina on Nov. 8 after starting the season in Hershey while recovering from an injury.

The native of Livonia, Michigan was a Black Ace during Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup run after completing his rookie season with the Stingrays. He scored 17 points (4g, 13a) in 64 games with South Carolina in 2023-24. He also skated in 10 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye in 2022-23 after finishing up his NCAA career at UMass-Lowell.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey returns home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night, when all fans in attendance will receive a free 2025 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2025. Purchase tickets for the game.

