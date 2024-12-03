Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2024-25 Home Games

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to continue a partnership with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise select home games during the 2024-25 season. Upstate Medical University will remain the title sponsor of the television broadcasts with Jose Cuervo, Kinney Drugs, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, Turning Stone Resort Casino and Wendy's as the presenting sponsors.

As part of the continued partnership, Crunch fans in the Syracuse area will have the opportunity to tune into a minimum of 14 regular season Crunch home games broadcast live on CW6. The television schedule will begin with the team's Dec. 4 game against the Laval Rocket.

Below is the complete television schedule, subject to change:

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Laval Rocket, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Belleville Senators, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Toronto Marlies, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Providence Bruins, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Bridgeport Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Cleveland Monsters, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 14 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Springfield Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 28 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 4 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Toronto Marlies, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 11 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

