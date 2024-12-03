Bears Battle Penguins, Phantoms

December 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (14-5-3-0) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms this week in several Keystone State rivalry matches.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ethen Frank (15)

Assists: Mike Sgarbossa (14)

Points: Ethen Frank (21)

Power-Play Goals: Chase Priskie (5)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+11)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (11)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (2.65)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.899)

Only includes qualified players

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Dec. 2

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, Dec. 5

Day Off

Friday, Dec. 6

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, Dec. 7

Morning Skate, 10;15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Sunday, Dec. 8

TBD

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Hershey 5 vs. Laval 3

- Friday, Nov. 29 - Hershey 1 at Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)

- Saturday, Nov. 30 - Hershey 4 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 5

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 - Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2025.

Television Coverage: Antenna TV (Wednesday); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

FRANK ON FIRE:

Ethen Frank enters the week riding a four-game goal-scoring streak (4g) that has helped him maintain pace with Calgary's Rory Kerins for a tie for first in the AHL goal-scoring race, as each enter the week with 15 tallies on the season. Hershey has posted an 8-2-1-0 record this season in games when Frank lights the lamp. The Bears have not had a player win the Willie Marshall Award - given to the league's top goal-scorer each season - since Alexandre Giroux claimed the goal-scoring crown with 50 goals in 2009-10. Frank's 21 points are also tied for eighth in the overall scoring race; Hershey hasn't had a player win the John B. Sollenberger Trophy since Chris Bourque won the scoring title with an 80-point campaign in 2015-16.

PRISKIE POWER:

Thanks to two power-play goals last week, Bears defender Chase Priskie enters the week with five goals scored on the man advantage this season, tied with Charlotte's Trevor Carrick for the most among league blueliners. Last season - Priskie's first with the Chocolate and White - the Capitals' 2016 draft pick led Hershey's defense with four power-play goals, good for a tie for fifth among all AHL defensemen. Hershey's single-season record for power-play goals by a defenseman is Patrick Traverse's 11 in the 1997-98 campaign, and the club's last defenseman to reach double digits for power-play goals was Lawrence Nycholat with 10 during the 2005-06 season.

CHANCE TO ADD TO ROAD RECORD:

Thanks to an 8-0-2-0 record on the road this season, this year's edition of the Bears has already surpassed the previous franchise record for best road point streak to begin the season (2006-07, 8-0-0-1), and Hershey can break its record for best overall road point streak on Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; the 2005-06 Bears went 6-0-2-2 over 10 road games from Oct. 29 at Toronto - Dec. 9 at Binghamton.

NESS AND HUNT APPROACHING 400:

Bears captain Aaron Ness is two games away from his 400th game with the Chocolate and White, which would match former captain Garrett Mitchell for 26th in franchise history. Ness' 398 games with Hershey are the ninth-most by a defenseman in franchise history, and the most in club history by an American-born defenseman. Veteran defenseman Brad Hunt is two games away from his 400th career AHL game. The first-year Bear has suited up for Chicago, Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Colorado, and Hershey in his AHL career, and has appeared in 288 NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota, Vancouver, and Colorado.

BEARS RECALL McDONALD:

The Bears announced the recall of defenseman Jon McDonald from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays earlier today. McDonald has appeared in 12 games with South Carolina this season, striking for nine points (2g, 7a), while South Carolina went 9-3-0-0 with McDonald in the lineup. The University of Massachusetts Lowell alumnus has been in the Bears organization for the past two seasons, but has yet to make his regular-season debut for the Chocolate and White.

DOWN ON THE FARM:

Washington Capitals prospect Alex Suzdalev was named the ECHL's Player of the Week for Nov. 25 - Dec. 1 after posting eight points (2g, 6a) in three games. Suzdalev made his AHL debut with Hershey on Oct. 26 at Springfield before he was re-assigned to South Carolina by Washington on Oct. 31. Suzdalev has 16 points (5g, 11a) in 13 games with the Stingrays. South Carolina sits second in the league standings with a 13-4-1-0 record.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are tied with Grand Rapids with an identical league-leading 11-0-1-0 record when leading games after two periods...Hershey also boasts a league-leading six wins when trailing after the first period...Alex Limoges is tied for second with eight power-play assists and tied for third with 10 power-play points...Hunter Shepard leads all Eastern Conference goaltenders in games (15), minutes played (904:53), and wins (11)...Hershey's 9.95 penalty minutes per game are the second fewest in the AHL...The Bears own the best road penalty kill in the AHL at 29-for-32 (90.6%)...Hershey completed a trade last week sending defenseman Dmitry Osipov to Utica in exchange for forward Jace Isley.

American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

