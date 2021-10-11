Dallas Loans Three to Texas Stars
October 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has loaned three players to the Texas Stars. Dallas' 2021-22 opening night roster now consists of 23 active players. Texas' training camp roster now consists of 32 players.
PLAYER STATUS
Alexander Petrovic Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Jacob Peterson Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Joel Kiviranta Loaned to Texas (AHL)
