Dallas Loans Three to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has loaned three players to the Texas Stars. Dallas' 2021-22 opening night roster now consists of 23 active players. Texas' training camp roster now consists of 32 players.

Alexander Petrovic Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Jacob Peterson Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Joel Kiviranta Loaned to Texas (AHL)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

