Blackhawks Re-Assign Five to IceHogs

October 11, 2021







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev, and goaltenders Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Additionally, Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:

Defenseman Caleb Jones has been placed on long-term injured reserve (left wrist strain).

Defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk (right ankle sprain) and Alec Regula (lower back) have been placed on injured reserve.

