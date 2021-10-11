San Jose Barracuda Assign Eight Players to Orlando Solar Bears
October 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Orlando Solar Bears (@SolarBearsHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).
G - Zachary Emond
D - Cole Moberg
D - Montana Onyebuchi
F - Kyle Topping
F - Krystof Hrabik
F - Steenn Pasichnuk
F - Joe Garreffa
F - Jake McGrew
The Barracuda roster now stands at 22 players. For an updated roster, click here.
