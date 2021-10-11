San Jose Barracuda Assign Eight Players to Orlando Solar Bears

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Orlando Solar Bears (@SolarBearsHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

G - Zachary Emond

D - Cole Moberg

D - Montana Onyebuchi

F - Kyle Topping

F - Krystof Hrabik

F - Steenn Pasichnuk

F - Joe Garreffa

F - Jake McGrew

The Barracuda roster now stands at 22 players. For an updated roster, click here.

