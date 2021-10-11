Ads Send Three to Florida, Release Two from Try-Outs

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has assigned forward Michael McCarron and goaltender Connor Ingram to Milwaukee.

In addition, the Admirals announced that the team has loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen and defenseman Xavier Bouchard to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and released forwards Kyle Neuber and Jake Jaremko from their try-out contracts. The Preds have also assigned goaltender Tomas Vomacka to the Everblades from the Admirals.

Both McCarron and Ingram were members of the Admirals 2019-20 team. Ingram set Admirals season records with a .933 save % and 1.92 goals against average to go along with a 21-5-5 record during that season and was selected to play in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Acquired via trade from Montreal on January 7, 2020, McCarron potted 10 goals and dished out three assists for 13 points in 27 games with the Ads. Last season he played in six games for the Predators, recording 16 PIMs and a +1 rating.

The Admirals will kick off the regular season host the Grand Rapids Griffins this Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm at Panther Arena.

