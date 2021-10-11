Coyotes Assign Hayton and McGregor to Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following two players to the Tucson Roadrunners.

29 - Barrett Hayton - Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

37 - Ryan McGregor - Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

The Coyotes will open their regular season on Thursday, October 14 at the Columbus Blue Jackets at 4 pm. They will host the St. Louis Blues for their home opener on Monday, October 18 at Gila River Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. For ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).

