Coyotes Assign Hayton and McGregor to Tucson
October 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following two players to the Tucson Roadrunners.
29 - Barrett Hayton - Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)
37 - Ryan McGregor - Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)
The Coyotes will open their regular season on Thursday, October 14 at the Columbus Blue Jackets at 4 pm. They will host the St. Louis Blues for their home opener on Monday, October 18 at Gila River Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. For ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).
