Blues Assign Klim Kostin to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Klim Kostin to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kostin, 22, has skated in 181 AHL games with the Blues' AHL affiliates dating back to the 2017-18 season. He has tallied 82 points (29g+53a) in that time to go along with 233 penalty minutes. In six NHL games with the Blues, Kostin has tallied a goal and an assist. He was originally a first-round selection (31st overall) by St. Louis in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 16 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Opening Night festivities will begin with a Pregame Block Party on Court Square from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring a live music performance from Trailer Trash. The Thunderbirds' 5th anniversary season then gets underway inside the MassMutual Center at 7:05, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel and be treated to a special pregame, full team introduction. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

