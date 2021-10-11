Join the IceHogs for a Fiesta Watch Party this Friday, October 15

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced plans for a Fiesta Watch Party at the BMO Harris Bank Center to kick off the 2021-22 regular season. Fans are invited to the BMO to watch the IceHogs open their 23rd season of professional hockey as the team travels to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will start at 6 p.m. All fans will be able to access the arena by using the stairs on the North side of the building (off of Elm St.) and entering through the doors into the upper concourse. The Fiesta Watch Party will take place in the Blue Flame Lounge as both the IceHogs and Blackhawks games will be playing.

IceHogs merchandise will also be on-sale as the mobile Oink Outfitters stand will be open during the event that will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fans can also take advantage of tacos, nachos and margaritas at the event. A limited number of other food items will also be available for purchase along with Bud Lights, Pepsi and bottled water. The BMO Harris Bank Center is now cashless.

The IceHogs will also hold a raffle at the event for IceHogs jerseys and four tickets to the Blackhawks home opener. The raffle will take place during the second intermission and fans must be present to win. During the first intermission of the IceHogs-Griffins game, the IceHogs will hold a Q&A with team's new President of Business Operations Ryan Snider. Come and meet all the new IceHogs staff members and say hi to all returning staff.

