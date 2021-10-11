Heat Announce Camp Roster Update
October 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today updates to the team's training camp roster.
Forwards Bryan Lemos, Nick Pastujov, Mikael Robidoux and Lane Scheidl have been released from their respective training camp tryouts and assigned to Stockton's ECHL affiliate, Kansas City. Robidoux has been signed a two-way, AHL-ECHL deal for the 2021-22 season.
Additionally, defensemen Keoni Texeira has been released from his training camp tryout.
