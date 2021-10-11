Cam York and Garrett Wilson Among Four Arrivals from Philly

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have received four players from the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Forward Jackson Cates and defensemen Nick Seeler and Cam York have been loaned by the Flyers to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. And forward Garrett Wilson has been assigned to the Phantoms.

Additionally, the Phantoms have assigned forward Charlie Gerard to their ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals.

Cates, 24, is entering his first full professional season after joining the Phantoms late last year following the conclusion of his collegiate campaign with Minnesota-Duluth. The undrafted free agent signee of Stillwater, Minnesota scored 11-16-27 in 28 games for the Bulldogs last season and also played in four games with the Philadelphia Flyers. Jackson Cates is the older rother of Noah Cates who was a round 5 selection of the Flyers in 2017 and is entering his senior season at Minn-Duluth.

Seeler, 28, is a 6'2" defenseman from Eden Prairie, Minnesota who has played in 105 NHL games primarily with the Minnesota Wild. The University of Nebraska-Omaha product did not play last year.

Wilson, 30, is a 6'3" left wing from Barrie, Ontario who is entering his second season with the Phantoms. He played in 27 games with Lehigh Valley last year registering one goal with eight assists. Wilson has played in 84 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Florida and has also played in 440 career AHL games scoring 95-119-214 playing for San Antonio, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto. Wilson served as an alternate captain on the Phantoms last season.

York, 20, enters his first full professional season after turning pro at the end of last year. The Flyers' first-rounder (#14 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft was Big 10 Defenseman of the Year when he scored 4-16-20 in 24 games at Michigan. He also captained the USA World Juniors team to a Gold Medal victory over Canada last January. York played in eight games with the Phantoms last season scoring 2-3-5 while also making his NHL debut in a three-game stretch with the Flyers.

The Phantoms Training Camp roster now stands at 30 players.

5 Adam Clendening - D

6 Linus Hogberg - D

8 Mason Millman - D

9 Cal O'Reilly - C

15 Maksim Sushko - RW

16 Matt Strome - F

17 German Rubtsov - C

18 Jackson Cates - C

19 Isaac Ratcliffe - LW

20 Max Willman - F

21 Linus Sandin - RW

22 Logan Day - D

23 Morgan Frost - C

24 Brennan Saulnier - F

25 Connor Bunnaman - C

26 Gerry Mayhew - C

27 Samu Tuomaala - RW

29 Wyatte Wylie - D

36 Quinn Schmiemann - D (Tryout)

40 Ryan MacKinnon - D

42 Hayden Hodgson - RW (Tryout)

43 Jackson van de Leest - D (Tryout)

44 Cam York - D

47 Nick Master - F (Tryout)

49 Garrett Wilson - RW

55 Nick Seeler - D

71 Tyson Foerster - RW

30 Samuel Ersson - G

32 Felix Sandstrom - G

72 Kirill Ustimenko - G

The Phantoms wrap up the preseason on Wednesday night at PPL Center hosting Hershey for the fourth exhibition game encounter before the games will count "for real."

Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

