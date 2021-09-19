Cyclones Season Ends with 3-1 Loss to BlueClaws

September 19, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, NY - On the final day of the season, the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, led by No. 6 Phillies prospect Yohan Rojas, beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

Win: Mezquita (4-8) | Loss: Ginn (3-4) | Save: Hughes (1)

Attn: 2,479

KEY PLAYS

Jhordany Mezquita held Brooklyn to one run over six innings, striking out four and walking three. Brooklyn scored on Wilmer Reyes' sac fly but mustered only two hits against the Dominican.

Jersey Shore's Yohan Rojas doubled in Jose Tortolero and scored on a throwing error in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead. His RBI double later in the fifth inning, driving in Tortolero again, made it 3-0.

Brooklyn's J.T. Ginn tossed a quality start, taking the tough luck loss. Ginn struck out six over six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Branden Fryman: 2-3, double

Wilmer Reyes: 1-3, sac fly, RBI

J.T. Ginn: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K

NEWS AND NOTES

The Cyclones finish their first full season 48-70 and in fifth place in the North Division.

J.T. Ginn compiled a 1.26 ERA over his final five starts (four earned runs over 28.2 innings).

The Cyclones return to play April 8, 2022.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.