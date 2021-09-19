Cyclones Season Ends with 3-1 Loss to BlueClaws
September 19, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - On the final day of the season, the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, led by No. 6 Phillies prospect Yohan Rojas, beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.
Win: Mezquita (4-8) | Loss: Ginn (3-4) | Save: Hughes (1)
Attn: 2,479
KEY PLAYS
Jhordany Mezquita held Brooklyn to one run over six innings, striking out four and walking three. Brooklyn scored on Wilmer Reyes' sac fly but mustered only two hits against the Dominican.
Jersey Shore's Yohan Rojas doubled in Jose Tortolero and scored on a throwing error in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead. His RBI double later in the fifth inning, driving in Tortolero again, made it 3-0.
Brooklyn's J.T. Ginn tossed a quality start, taking the tough luck loss. Ginn struck out six over six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Branden Fryman: 2-3, double
Wilmer Reyes: 1-3, sac fly, RBI
J.T. Ginn: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K
NEWS AND NOTES
The Cyclones finish their first full season 48-70 and in fifth place in the North Division.
J.T. Ginn compiled a 1.26 ERA over his final five starts (four earned runs over 28.2 innings).
The Cyclones return to play April 8, 2022.
