Sogard Smashes Two Homers in Drive Season Finale Win, 4-1

Aberdeen, M.D. - Nick Sogard belted two homers and drove in all four Greenville runs to win the season finale, 4-1, over Aberdeen Sunday afternoon at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The Drive won the series, 4-2, and finished the season with a 67-53 record-14 games over .500, a season-high. They went 10-7-3 over the 20 series played.

Greenville's offense combined for seven hits, a double and two homers, both from Sogard. He finished 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs. Stephen Scott tallied the other multi-hit performance with two singles and a run. Joe Davis had one hit, a double.

Brendan Cellucci picked up the win in relief. He tossed 1.0 shutout inning with two punchouts. Oddanier Mosqueda got the hold after working 2.0 shutout innings, fanning one. Brendan Nail earned the save, his third on the year.

Jose Espada started for the Drive and did not factor into the decision. He tossed 3.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and no walks while fanning three. Overall, the staff held the Ironbirds 0-for8 with runners in scoring position.

Jake Lyons was charged with the loss after relenting three runs.

After three scoreless frames, Greenville jumped on the board in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. Dearden opened up the inning with a single and then advanced to third on a Davis double. After a strikeout, Sogard skied a sac fly to left.

However, in the fifth inning, the Ironbirds tied it at 1-1 with a sac fly of their own by Ryne Ogren.

Two innings later, the Drive retook the lead, 3-1. Stephen Scott singled to leadoff the inning. A batter later, Sogard connected on a two-run blast.

Greenville extended the lead, 4-1, in the ninth on a solo shot by Sogard-his second homer of the day.

The Drive's 2022 season schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

