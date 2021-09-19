BlueClaws Finish Season with 3-1 Win in Brooklyn on Sunday

September 19, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Jhordany Mezquita gave up one run over six innings and the BlueClaws finished the season with a 3-1 win over Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

The BlueClaws (56-62) and Cyclones (48-70) split their six game series to conclude the 2021 season. The BlueClaws won 17 of 30 meetings between the two teams this year.

Mezquita (4-8), a left-hander, struck out four and walked three over his six innings of work, earning his fourth win.

Johan Rojas had a pair of RBI doubles, one in the third and one in the fifth. He also scored on an errant pick-off throw in the third inning, becoming a part of all three Jersey Shore runs.

Brooklyn got their run in the sixth on a SAC fly from Wilmer Reyes.

Tom Sutera threw two scoreless innings in relief and Jonathan Hughes threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first professional save.

JT Ginn (3-4) gave up three runs in six innings and took the loss.

Nicolas Torres went 1-4 and hit safely in all but two of his 26 games with the BlueClaws this year. He finished his month with the BlueClaws at .388. Jose Tortolero had two hits and scored two of the three BlueClaws runs in the win.

The BlueClaws will open the 2022 season at FirstEnergy Park on Friday, April 8th against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.