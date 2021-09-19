Rome Braves, Hickory Crawdads Cancel Final Game of Season

ROME, Ga. - Sunday's game has been cancelled to allow for additional testing and contract tracing within the Hickory Crawdads organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.

Fans with tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a full refund from their purchase. All other ticket purchasers should contact their original point of purchase.

For information, or to contact the Rome Braves box office call 706-378-5144.

