Dash Fall 4-3 in Season Finale

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash were defeated in the final game of the season, a 4-3 battle against the Asheville Tourists.

The Dash struck first in the third inning after Terrell Tatum walked and stole both second and third before Luis Mieses drove him in on a line drive up the middle to give the Dash a 1-0 lead. Luis Guerrero put the Tourists ahead 2-1 in the fourth on a two-run homer, marking the fourth longball of the year for Guerrero.

Brandon Bossard led off the home fifth inning with a triple to the warning track in center field, darting home on a game-tying sacrifice fly to left from Terrell Tatum. Asheville came back ahead 3-2 in the seventh inning on an RBI double from J.C. Correa to score Carlos Hurtado.

In the eighth, Luis Santana sent one over the wall for an insurance run, pushing the Tourists ahead 4-2.

The Dash followed in the ninth with a two-out rally on which Jeremiah Burks singled to score a run on a throwing error to third. Travis Moniot dashed for home but was called out at the plate. The Dash fell to the Tourists 4-3.

The Dash fall to the Tourists in the series 4-2 and post a final record of 43-75 for 2021.

The Dash will open their 2022 season at Truist Stadium in a three-game series against the Hickory Crawdads.

