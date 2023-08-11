Curve Reveal 2024 Home Schedule

August 11, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce home dates for the 2024 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The home schedule features 69 home games against each Southwest division opponent, Akron, Erie, Harrisburg, Richmond, and Bowie. For the first time since 2019, the Curve will host both the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) and Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) in the same season. Both opponents are slated to visit PNG Field in May as the Curve return home following the Memorial Day Weekend holiday May 28-June 2.

April features 12 home games at PNG field against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians). The month of June features 14 total home games with full series against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) and RubberDucks.

As the schedule turns to summer, the Curve will host the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, July 4 at PNG Field. The Thursday-Saturday series with Harrisburg will be the first of 11 home games in July with a visit from the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) for six games and the opening of a series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants). August at PNG Field will feature 15 home games spread across series with the Flying Squirrels, Baysox and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays).

The Curve are slated to wrap up the 2024 season at home with a six-game series against Richmond from September 10-15.

Information on 2024 season tickets and mini plans will be available in the coming weeks.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.