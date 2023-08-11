Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Akron

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardian) play game four of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. The Senators and RubberDucks are playing for third and final time this season. Akron leads the season series 8-7. Overall Harrisburg is 50-54 and Akron is 53-52.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: DJ Herz takes the ball for the Senators tonight. He's 0-1 with a 15.43 ERA in 1 start with Harrisburg. Overall this season, Herz is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA in 15 starts (14 with Tennessee + 1 with the Sens). He's opposed by LH Will Dion who is 1-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 10 starts with Akron. The 23-year-old Dion was 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA in 9 games, 4 starts with Lake County.

LAST TIME OUT: Behind Alemao Hernandez the Senators beat the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 Thursday night at FNB Field. Hernandez pitched into the eighth inning, the longest outing this season by a Senators starter, and earned the win. The Senators gave Hernandez cushion in the third inning when they scored four runs, two coming on a home run by James Wood. The win was the Senators third straight this week and fourth in a row overall.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game vs Akron, the Senators head to Richmond for six games. Their remaining schedule is this week home vs Akron; at Richmond; home vs Reading; at Binghamton & Altoona; home vs Bowie. Including today, the Senators have 35 games remaining this season.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 55 players (28 pitchers & 27 position players). They've had 21 players make their double-A debut. There are 17 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has eight players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 INF Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #17 LHP DJ Herz; #20 INF Trey Lipscomb; #23 C Israel Pineda and #24 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (50-66) lost at Philadelphia 6-2... Rochester (52-57) lost to Lehigh Valley 17-6... Wilmington (42-60) split a DH at Bowling Green... Fredericksburg (49-52) lost at Lynchburg 16-6.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 2007: For a day, the Senators are treated like big leaguers with a side trip to Boston's famed Fenway Park. There, Harrisburg meets the Red Sox's Class AA affiliate from Portland in between two other games against the Sea Dogs in Maine. The Senators fall to Portland thanks to a bullpen collapse in a 12-11 loss to the Sea Dogs before an announced crowd of 34,746 at Fenway.

Eastern League Stories from August 11, 2023

