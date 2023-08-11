Tickets on Sale Now for Squirrels' Hot Stove at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. - Tickets and sponsorship packages are now available for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' 2023 Charity Hot Stove event on Thursday, November 16 at the Altria Theater, the team announced on Friday. The 2023 Hot Stove will feature headline guest Sean Casey, former Major League All-Star and current hitting coach for the New York Yankees.

Information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

Program tickets for the event are $35 each and grant general admission seating to the on-stage show featuring conversations with Casey and other special guests. Ballroom tickets are $100 and include access to a pre-show mixer with an autograph session, hors d'oeuvres, drinks, music, a silent auction, a photobooth and more.

Inquiries about sponsorship opportunities can be sent to Hannah DeFrank at fscharities@squirrelsbaseball.com.

The annual Hot Stove raises funds for the initiatives of Flying Squirrels Charities, which focuses on education, athletics, inclusion and social determinants.

Casey will take part in an entertaining conversation about his baseball career during the event's main program, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

The event will also feature a Meet & Greet and autograph session with Casey and other special guests. Additional guests for the program will be announced at a later date.

Prior to his major league career, Casey was a standout player for the University of Richmond, where he was picked as an All-American and helped lead the Spiders to their first-ever win in an NCAA Tournament game in 1995. That year, he also won the NCAA Division I batting title with a .461 average. He was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the second round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Casey was inducted to the Richmond Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Casey reached the majors with Cleveland briefly in 1997 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds prior to the 1998 season. He spent eight years with the Reds, earning National League All-Star selections in 1999, 2001 and 2004. In 2012, he was inducted to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

After being traded to his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2006 season, he was again traded later that year to the Detroit Tigers, reaching the World Series that season. After three years in Detroit, he finished his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2008.

Nicknamed "The Mayor," Casey developed a reputation for chatting casually with every runner who made it to first base. He also earned the nickname thanks to his work off the field. His charity work is on display in Upper St. Clair, Pa., thanks to the Miracle League of The South Hills and "Casey's Clubhouse."

Casey also worked as a broadcaster and analyst for MLB Network. In July, he was hired as the hitting coach for the New York Yankees.

The Flying Squirrels are hosting the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, this week at The Diamond, including postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks on Saturday night, and the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, next week. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

