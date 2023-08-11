Former Fisher Cats Pitcher Hagen Danner Recalled by Blue Jays

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, a former member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate. Danner has a chance to make his Major League debut this weekend at the Rogers Centre against the Chicago Cubs.

Danner, 24, made 12 relief appearances for the Fisher Cats the past two seasons. In eight outings this year, he posted a 3.00 ERA over nine innings, striking out 16 batters with just two walks allowed.

After a season-ending injury limited him to 3.2 innings in 2022, Danner made his return to New Hampshire on May 3 against Harrisburg. He threw 6.2 consecutive scoreless innings over five straight outings before allowing a run. Danner was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on May 30 and had a 3.81 ERA with seven walks and 35 strikeouts in 28.1 innings.

The Newport Beach, Calif., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Huntington Beach High School. Danner began his professional career as a catcher before making his first appearance as a pitcher in 2021. He was added to the Blue Jays 40-man roster on Nov. 19, 2021.

Danner has an opportunity to be the 156th player and fifth this year to make his Major League debut after spending time with the Fisher Cats. He is also the first member of the 2023 New Hampshire team to reach the Majors for the first time.

