August 11, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 11, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND DROPS THIRD STRAIGHTThe Portland Sea Dogs lost their third game of the week yesterday, 7-4 to the Hartford Yard Goats. Niko Decolati put Hartford on the board with a leadoff solo home run in the top of the first. An RBI double from Grant Lavigne would score another and the Yard Goats led 2-0. Bladimir Restituyo reached on a fielding error to score Lavigne and extend the 3-0 lead. Hickey countered with an RBI double (10) to score Bonaci before an RBI groundout from Blaze Jordan put Portland within one run in the bottom of the first. Grant Lavigne hit a solo leadoff homer to center field in the top of the third to extend the 4-2 Hartford lead. Tyler McDonough hit a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the fifth to score Corey Rosier and Portland trailed by just one. In the top of the sixth, Christopher Navarro was out on a sacrifice fly to right field to score Restituyo. Hickey countered again to put Portland within one in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff solo homer to center field. The solo shot represented his team-leading thirteenth of the season. In the top of the seventh, Hartford scored two runs off of a fielding error to score Kyle Datres along with an RBI single from Colin Simpson to extend Hartford lead to 7-4.

HICKEY HAMMERS ANOTHER Nathan Hickey hit his team-leading thirteenth homer of the season last night while also hitting his tenth double of the season to go two-for-four at the plate. Hickey currently holds the second-best batting average on the team (.272) just behind Corey Rosier in first (.300).

HOPPE HITS TRIPLE DIGITS AT HADLOCKAlex Hoppe made his Hadlock Field debut firing 1.1 shutout innings in relief with two strikeouts. He did not issue a walk and touched triple digits with his fastball. Hoppe sported a 3.93 ERA with 48 SO across 34.1 IP in High-A Greenville prior to his promotion.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTSThe Sea Dogs hit .268 during Friday games going 178-664 as a team. Portland also has recorded the most doubles on Fridays with 42 collectively. Additionally, the team has combined for 105 RBI and 22 homers throughout Friday games while also stealing the most bases on Friday's (42).

NO RUNS ALLOWED IN AUGUSTRyan Zeferjahn pitched 2.0 scoreless innings last night allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out two to record his third scoreless outing in the month of August. Across 4.2 innings in August, Zeferjahn is sporting a perfect 0.00 ERA. Luis Guerrero fired 2.0 shutout innings allowing no hits while walking one and striking out three. Guerrero has also not allowed a run in the month of August and records the lowest ERA amongst Sea Dogs relievers (1.76 ERA) across 41.0 IP.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 11, 2007 - The Sea Dogs defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 12-11 on Jay Johnson's two-run walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning. The game was played at Fenway Park, the franchises first ever game at a Major League venue.

PITCHING PREVIEWRHP Chih-Jung Liu takes the mound tonight for Portland. He last started on August 5th at Bowie and tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four. He gave up two home runs. Liu has faced the Yard Goats once. On May 16th, he pitched 5.2 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking three and striking out eight.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.