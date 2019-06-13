Cowan's Walk-Off in 10 Gives Travs 7 in a Row

June 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR - Jordan Cowan slapped a shift beating hit to the left of second base to drive in the winning run and send the Travs to their seventh consecutive victory, 2-1 in 10 innings. Cowan's hit ended a game that saw only 10 total hits but a combined 32 strikeouts, 31 in the first nine innings. Travs pitchers struck out 15 led by reliever Sam Delaplane who K'd seven over the final three innings. Three Corpus Christi hurlers combined for 17 strikeouts with starter J.B. Bukauskas netting a career-high 10 over six innings. Travs starter Nabil Crismatt struck out six over six innings while giving up just the one run in his fifth consecutive quality start.

Moments That Mattered

* Evan White blasted a 409 foot homerun to left-center field in the fourth inning.

* Delaplane struck out the first six batters he faced. He then knocked the side down in order in the bottom of the 10th to strand the automatic runner.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Evan White: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Nabil Crismatt: 6 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 6 K

* RHP Sam Delaplane: Win, 3 IP, 7 K

News and Notes

* RHP Jake Haberer made his Double-A debut and pitched a scoreless seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts.

* White has a 14 game hit streak and has homered in four the past five games.

* The 17 strikeouts by the Travs offense is a season high.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for the sweep on Thursday night. Right-hander Justin Dunn (4-2, 3.50) makes the start against righty Yohan Ramirez (0-0, 54.00). First pitch on a Diamantes Night is at 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 1250, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.