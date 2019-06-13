Riders Strike Early But Fall 6-1 in Finale
June 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Riders dropped the series finale to Tulsa 6-1 Thursday night.
SYNOPSIS
* The Riders took an early 1-0 lead on a first inning double from Juremi Profar before surrendering six unanswered runs.
* Four Riders relievers combined to throw 5 scoreless innings, including 2 2/3 scoreless frames from Yoel Espinal.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Juremi Profar: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-4
* Yoel Espinal: 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, , 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Reliever Emmanuel Clase extended his scoreless streak to 8 1/3 innings after working back-to-back days for the first time this season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Friday, 7:05 p.m.
LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.38) vs. RHP Gerson Garabito (4-3, 3.79)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
