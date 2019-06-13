Riders Strike Early But Fall 6-1 in Finale

June 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Riders dropped the series finale to Tulsa 6-1 Thursday night.

SYNOPSIS

* The Riders took an early 1-0 lead on a first inning double from Juremi Profar before surrendering six unanswered runs.

* Four Riders relievers combined to throw 5 scoreless innings, including 2 2/3 scoreless frames from Yoel Espinal.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Juremi Profar: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB

* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-4

* Yoel Espinal: 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, , 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Reliever Emmanuel Clase extended his scoreless streak to 8 1/3 innings after working back-to-back days for the first time this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Friday, 7:05 p.m.

LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.38) vs. RHP Gerson Garabito (4-3, 3.79)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.