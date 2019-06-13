Long Ball Aids Naturals in Series Win over Amarillo

June 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - A trio of multi-run home runs and three and one-thing clutch innings by reliever Andres Sotillet, proved to be the ingredients to a series win at Hodgetown on Thursday night. Northwest Arkansas claimed its fourth straight series win with a 10-8 victory over the Sod Poodles in the deciding game of the three-game series.

The Naturals (30-35) came out swinging against right-hander, Ronald Bolanos (1-1, 9.00 ERA). Lead-off batter, Nick Heath, legged out an infield single to start the contest, stole second - his league-leading 38th of the season - and score on a Khalil Lee base-hit to center. Emmanuel Rivera reached on an infield single and Anderson Miller followed with a run-scoring hit to right to give the Naturals a 2-0 lead.

Then, the big bats broke out.

Taylor Featherston hit a three-run home run, with the 21-mile per hour crosswind, over the left-field fence to cap off the five-run frame in the opening inning.

Amarillo struck back with two in the second inning; but Northwest Arkansas retaliated with a three-run home run by Meibrys Viloria - his first of the year - out to left-field and made it an 8-3 score. Angelo Castellano blasted a two-run homer to left-field in the sixth inning to make it a 10-5 game.

Starter, Brady Singer, worked just three innings and allowed five runs - four earned - on four hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts. The defense made three errors behind Singer in his third start of the season.

Sotillet covered the middle innings and retired the first 10 batters he faced. He and Singer combined to put down 13 consecutive Poodles. Right-hander, Yunior Marte worked one and two-third inning behind Sotillet to maintain the Natuarls' 10-5 lead.

Amarillo (31-33) made a comeback in the ninth inning, striking against right-hander, Franco Terrero. Amarillo scored three runs on four hits with Terrero getting the first two outs of the ninth. Left-hander, Emilio Ogando finished the game, with Featherston making a dazzling play at shortstop to end the game.

The Naturals pounded out 13 hits and hit 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the contest.

The road trip through Texas continues with the Naturals' headed to the Metroplex to take-on the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) for a three-game series. Right-hander, Gerson Garabito (4-3, 3.79 ERA) will take the ball for his 13th start of the season against left-hander, Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.38 ERA) for the RoughRigers.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show beginning at 7:05 with the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.