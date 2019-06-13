Naturals to Become Growlin' Chickens on August 9-10 at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Get ready Northwest Arkansas... the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be coming home to roost as the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens for two games in August against the Tulsa Drillers at Arvest Ballpark.

The transformation will take place on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th when the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens take on the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Arvest Ballpark.

The game on Friday night will begin at 7:05 p.m. and it is a Fireworks Friday presented by Farm Rich with a Rally Towel Giveaway by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Meanwhile, Saturday night's game will start at 6:05 p.m. and feature a one-of-a-kind Growlin' Chickens Bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans in attendance as well as more Rally Towels courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early on Saturday night as gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the giveaways and our Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hour from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand.

For all things Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens, visit https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/events/growlin-chickens as more 'EGGCITING' items will be announced prior to the two-game event in early-August.

The Name

The organization wanted to give a 'tip of the cap' to Springdale, and Northwest Arkansas', poultry heritage. The poultry industry is very important to our region and the debut of the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens is a way to show our support and give our fans a fun twist on a pair of weekend home games against the Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Growl

All chickens can make a growling noise, usually when disturbed or to protect their nest. The Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens will likely let out this warning sound as we defend our home 'nest' at Arvest Ballpark with ferocity.

The Look

The Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens will feature a look not seen before at Arvest Ballpark. The centerpiece of the new uniforms are the two-toned cap that has a gold crown with a scarlet visor and buttons along with radiant red eyelets featuring the Growlin' Chickens logo. The jerseys the Growlin' Chickens will sport are red with gold pinstripes and feature the 'Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens' wordmark logo across the chest with the Growlin' Chickens logo following the text.

The Food

The Growlin' Chicken Sandwich featuring a crispy Chicken Breast sandwiched between two slices of Brioche French Toast, which is served with Pancake Syrup will be available for fans at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th.

Growlin' Chickens Merchandise On Sale

Fans can purchase Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens merchandise online at www.nwanaturals.com/teamstore. Items that are currently available for pre-order include the New Era On-Field Game Cap and Adult (Small - 3XL) and Youth (Small - XL) logo t-shirts. The Growlin' Chickens logo t-shirts are available in red, gold and gray. Stay tuned for more merchandise options.

The Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens logos were brought to life by Brandiose, a San Diego-based sports marketing company.

For more information on the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens, visit https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/events/growlin-chickens for details on tickets, merchandise and the promotions planned for the events. #LETSGROWL

