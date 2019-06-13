Tulsa to Host Frisco and Amarillo in Seven-Game Homestand

The Tulsa Drillers will return to action at ONEOK Field on Monday, June 17 to begin a seven-game homestand. The Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) will make their first trip to Tulsa this season from June 17-19, followed by a four-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (San Diego Padres) from June 20-23.

Promotions for the homestand will include a Sheriff Hornsby Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, June 20, and a couple nights later, on Saturday, June 22 will be Mickey Mantle Night at the ballpark. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Mickey Mantle 500 Home Run Club Ring. In addition, there will be another fantastic post-game fireworks show on Friday, June 21.

A complete list of events for the homestand is below.

The Drillers have played well at ONEOK Field so far this season, going 18-14 in their first 32 home games. Last season, Tulsa was a perfect 6-0 against Frisco at ONEOK Field. June 20 will be Amarillo's first-ever game in Tulsa.

Individual tickets for this homestand and for all remaining Drillers home games this season are available online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS

(JUNE 17-23)

Monday, June 17 . . . Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MEGA MONEY MONDAY

Start the week at the ballpark with a chance to win some cold hard cash, as much as $10,000! If certain events happen in the game, and you are the lucky fan, you will leave the ballpark with some cash, presented by McElroy Manufacturing and 103.3 The Eagle.

Tuesday, June 18 . . . Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

It will be another $2 Tuesday, brought to you by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and Z104.5 The Edge. It is the night of discounts! Fans can purchase General Admission Lawn Tickets for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, boxes of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for $2 each. Also, fans can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. In addition, Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6-8 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, June 19 . . . Frisco RoughRiders (11:05 AM) - Gates Open at 10:00 AM

SUPER SPLASH DAY

School is out and the weather is warm, so what better way to cool off than with Super Splash Day at the Drillers game, presented by OERB and 99.5 Big Country! Young fans will want to wear their bathing suits to the ballpark as we will have the splash pad open, free water slides and the Tulsa Fire Department will be here with a huge "splash down" to keep everyone cool. Be sure to get here early to enjoy a pre-game oil well site safety program, and the first 500 kids will receive a Drillers poster.

Thursday, June 20 . . . Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MY41 THIRSTY THURSDAY / SHERIFF HORNSBY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter ONEOK Field through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a Sheriff Hornsby Bobblehead, courtesy of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Foundation, My41 and 92.1 The Beat. Fans will want to arrive at the ballpark early to get their hands on this limited edition bobblehead of everyone's favorite blue bull!

THIRSTY THURSDAY

We will be offering Coors Light, Miller Lite and soda for $2 per serving for Thirsty Thursday. Blue Moon craft beer will also be available for $4.

Friday, June 21 . . . Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It will be another FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks that will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show presented by PSO, FOX23 and Mix 96.5. As a member of the Greenwood District, the Drillers will also be celebrating Juneteenth. The team will be honoring the memories of former Negro League players.

Saturday, June 22 . . . Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MICKEY MANTLE 500 HOME RUN CLUB RING GIVEAWAY

It is Mickey Mantle Night at ONEOK Field! The first 2,000 fans through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a Mickey Mantle 500 Home Run Club Ring, courtesy of Central Bank of Oklahoma, Tulsa's Channel 8 and 97.5 KMOD. Fans will also have a chance to meet and get autographs from Mickey Mantle's sons David and Danny on the concourse.

Sunday, June 23 . . . Amarillo Sod Poodles (1:05 PM) - Gates Open at 11:30 AM

2 WORKS FOR YOU KIDS EAT FREE SOUVENIR SUNDAY

KIDS EAT FREE

It will be a great day for young fans as all kids ages 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free Coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, fruit cup and an ice cream sandwich.

TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME MINI BAT GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, to enter through the Arvest or Oil Derrick entrances will receive a 2019 Texas League All-Star Game Mini Bat, courtesy of the Green Country Chevy Dealers, 2 Works for You and 106.1 The Twister.

PSO YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Skills Clinic. The Arvest Gate will open at 11:30 AM so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers, complements of PSO. All other gates will open at 12:00 PM.

