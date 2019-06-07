Cougars Lose Marathon to Wisconsin

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (31-28) lost a 12-inning, 5-4 decision to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (28-30) on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars lost the three-game series, two games to one.

Wisconsin grabbed the first two runs of the night on a first inning RBI single by David Fry. In the second, Korry Howell was at second base and took two bases on a passed ball to score and make it 2-0 Timber Rattlers. The Cougars responded with an RBI double by Eduardo Diaz to cut the deficit to 2-1. Wisconsin scored again in the fourth on Kekai Rios' RBI single.

In the fourth, the Cougars took their first lead. Joe Gillette's single with runners at first and second brought Zac Almond in to score. The throw from the outfield was errant from left fielder Chad McLanahan, allowing Geraldo Perdomo to score as well. With the game tied, Daniel Wasinger stroked a go-ahead RBI single.

Both teams were held scoreless until the ninth. Cougar reliever Ethan Larrison walked Rios, the lead-off batter. Rios scored with two outs on Jesus Lujano's RBI single. Wisconsin broke the tie in the 12th inning on David Fry's sacrifice fly.

Kai-Wei Lin (1-1) took the loss. He threw 3.2 innings, allowed an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts. Chad Whitmer (2-1) threw three shutout innings. The only hit he allowed was a bunt single.

The Cougars head to Quad Cities for a four-game series, beginning Friday night at 6:35 P.M. RHP Matt Tabor (1-1, 2.63) takes the ball for the Cougars versus RHP R.J. Freure (3-1, 3.28). Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

