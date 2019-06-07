Dragons to Honor Feed the Creek as "Community All-Star"

Dayton, Ohio - The Dragons will honor Feed the Creek during the unique "Community All-Stars" program on Monday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m. when the Dayton Dragons take on the Fort Wayne Tincaps at Fifth Third Field.

The Dayton community is a great place to live, work, and play. But what makes Dayton truly great are the people who do incredible things each and every day to make our community a special place to call home. Throughout the season, the Dragons, Vectren, and Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor five "All-Stars" with a special inning break tribute in recognition of their service.

Feed the Creek: Combating Chronic Hunger in Schools

When a child heads to school in the morning, their top priority should be education. But, for too many students, they can't focus on learning because their mind is on their stomach. That's where Feed the Creek comes in, an organization striving to feed the hungry in local schools and improve learning and concentration.

Feed the Creek was started in 2010 by a group of seven volunteers and has since grown to 50 regular volunteers that get additional help from churches, local scout and youth groups and even the schools.

While only two meals are required per day to survive in the United States, Feed the Creek and its volunteers know that success takes more than that.

"Without the proper nutrition, kids are not alert, they just don't have the energy they need to study on the weekends, let alone the evenings," Founder and Executive Director Sharon Fulcher noted. "If they don't have the food they need, life is so much harder. They can't get along with friends, parents and can't concentrate."

With the help of the schools and counselors, Feed the Creek targets students that don't receive enough food and nutrition and works to supplement those meals for the students and families. At the start of every school year, students can fill out a form to request assistance; there is no specific criteria students have to fulfill. The program extends from elementary age through high school and each school provides different ways to access food to avoid any potential stigma of asking for help.

Schools assist students with food during the week for breakfast, lunch and a snack. At the end of the week and for vacations and holiday breaks, students are sent home with additional food from Feed the Creek. Then, in August, Feed the Creek partners with another Dragons Community All-Star, Shoes 4 the Shoeless, to fill backpacks with new shoes and school supplies to prepare students for the upcoming year. Bus drivers get in on the giving too, promoting fill-the-bus events to collect food donations and making sure no students leave the bus without their food for the weekend.

Fulcher has been amazed seeing the community come together to support students in need. "It's made me much more humble to realize that we don't know what people are dealing with and everyone has issues. If we can come together and support each other, it makes a huge difference."

Learn more about ways to support Feed the Creek at www.feedthecreek.org

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program is made possible by the generous support of Vectren and Flying Ace Express Car Wash. For more information or to nominate an All-Star in your life, visit www.daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

