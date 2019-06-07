South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. Included in this homestand is Pride Night at the ballpark on Thursday, June 13. A special $25 ticket package for Pride Night includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive, limited edition t-shirt to the game. Pre-sale available through June 11 at www.southbendpride.org. Tickets for the package are $28 on game day and available at the Box Office.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

VIP Rooftop tickets are available for tonight's game through the South Bend Cubs Box Office

Post-Game Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Wednesday, June 12, vs Lansing Lugnuts, 5:05 p.m. ET *DOUBLE HEADER*

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Two back-to-back, seven-inning games will be played

Aluminum Bottle Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs reusable, aluminum bottle

Silver Slugger's Night: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game

Thursday, June 13, vs Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Pride Night: The South Bend Cubs and the City of South Bend celebrate LGBTQ Pride Week. Special ticket package includes a t-shirt is available through the LGBTQ Center of South Bend.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

2019 Midwest League All-Star Game

The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game presented by Four Winds Casinos takes place Tuesday, June 18 and will feature some of the most promising players in professional baseball today. It is the first time in 30 years the Midwest League All-Star game will be held in South Bend, Indiana. The 2019 event will kick off with a concert on Sunday, June 16 at Four Winds Field featuring global superstar Pitbull, along with two additional acts. Fan Fest at Four Winds Field will take place on Monday, June 17 and will feature a home run derby with the top hitters in the Midwest League, an autograph session with several former Chicago Cubs players along with the 2019 Midwest League All-Star players. In addition, other family friendly activities include the Splash Pad, Toyota Fun Zone, catch on the field and running of the bases. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will headline an All-Star Luncheon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend, with proceeds benefitting Beacon Children's Hospital. For more information on the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game and any of the events leading up to it, including tickets for the All-Star Luncheon, visit SouthBendCubs.com and search for All-Star Festivities.

