Cordero Homers, Lopez Delivers Go-Ahead Hit in Win over Rochester

WORCESTER M.A. - A seventh-inning comeback pushed the Worcester Red Sox (69-53) to their third win in four games this week against the Rochester Red Wings (48-72-1), a 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon in front of 9,002 at Polar Park.

The WooSox entered the seventh without a run, looking for a man to cross the plate for the first time in 19 innings. Franchy Cordero stepped to the plate, trailing 1-0, against Rochester reliever Carson Teel. Cordero saw two pitches go by and blasted the third, a game-tying solo home run over the Worcester Wall in right. The long ball marked the 27-year-old's sixth home run in the month of September and 12th of the season.

Once the run came, the Worcester offense delivered again. A pair of walks followed Cordero's swing, putting runners on second and third with two outs. Jack Lopez blooped a 2-2 pitch to right center that fell between a trio of defenders, bringing home Taylor Motter and Jonathan Arauz to put the WooSox on top for the first time, 3-1.

Stephen Gonsalves and Austin Brice combined for a scoreless eighth and ninth, and the home team improved to 3-1 in the Triple-A Final Stretch.

Worcester starter Kyle Hart did not allow an earned run over 5.2 innings, striking out six and allowing five total baserunners. Rochester's lone run came in the fourth inning, an RBI single from Daniel Palka following a passed ball.

Gonsalves provided the bridge to Brice, tossing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts and one walk.

Offensively, Triston Casas gave the WooSox their first hit of the day against Red Wings' starter Jefry Rodriguez. Casas, who made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday night, is now 3-13 with four walks and five RBIs with Worcester and holds a 20-game on-base streak that began with Double-A Portland.

The WooSox conclude the final series at Polar Park this season against the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday at 4:05 p.m., part of the Triple-A Final Stretch. Television coverage is live on NESN, while radio coverage starts live at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. On the mound, Worcester's Daniel Gossett (6-4, 4.73) faces Luis Reyes (0-5, 5.40).

