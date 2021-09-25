Six-Run Second Inning Propels Omaha to Saturday Win over Indianapolis

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six runs on six hits-including a grand slam from second baseman Angelo Castellano-in the bottom of the second inning en route to defeating the Indianapolis Indians, 12-3, on Saturday at Werner Park.

Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera began the second inning with a walk against right-hander Beau Sulser (Loss, 7-8) before back-to-back singles from designated hitter Ryan McBroom and catcher MJ Melendez brought in the game's first run. Next, after left fielder Dairon Blanco reached on a bunt single to load the bases, right fielder Erick Mejia recorded the team's fourth straight hit with an RBI single through the right side. Castellano followed with a grand slam to left field to put Omaha in front, 6-0.

It was Castellano's third grand slam of the season and the team's eighth of the season.

Right-hander Ronald Bolaños struck out six over 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He yielded a run in the top of the third on an RBI double by Cal Mitchell before Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer in the fifth to end his outing.

Omaha added a run in the third on a solo homer by Blanco before tacking on three in the bottom of the fourth. Centerfielder Lucius Fox scored the first run of the inning, reaching on a leadoff double, moving to third on a wild pitch, and scoring on sacrifice fly by first baseman Nick Pratto. Two batters later, McBroom drilled a two-run homer over the left-field fence to extend Omaha's lead.

Right-hander Scott Blewett (Win, 5-3), right-hander Collin Snider, and right-hander Grant Gavin combined to retire 13 consecutive batters after Chavis' home run to end the game.

The Storm Chasers scored their final two runs in the bottom of the eighth on four straight singles and a sacrifice fly. After base hits from Rivera and pinch-hitter Paúl Mondesi-his first career Triple-A hit-Melendez collected another RBI with a single to right-center. Blanco followed with a single, his fourth hit of the night, before Mejia brought in the final run with a sacrifice fly.

The Storm Chasers complete a five-game series with Indianapolis as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch on Sunday at Werner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 3:05 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Sunday's game marks the final home game of the 2021 season for the Storm Chasers. Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg, who announced his retirement from managing on Thursday, will be honored before the game, his final home game as the team's manager.

