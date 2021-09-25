Rodriguez Works 6.0 Scoreless But Wings Fall to WooSox

Worcester rallied for three runs in the 7th inning to beat Rochester 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

The Red Wings (48-72-1) led for most of the game due to the performance of Jefry Rodriguez. The right-hander tossed 6.0 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits and a walk with five strikeouts. He faced the minimum beginning with one out in the 3rd inning despite a single in the 4th and 5th innings. Both those runners were erased on double plays.

Rochester led 1-0 after Rafael Bautista bunted for a hit, advanced to third on two passed balls, and scored Daniel Palka's single in the 4th.

The WooSox got to reliever Carson Teel (0-1) in the 7th. Franchy Cordero hit a solo home run with one out to tie the game. After a pair of walks, Diego Moreno came on in relief of Teel. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Jack Lopez singled in two runs to make it 3-1

The Red Wings finished with three hits, none after the 4th inning.

Rochester and Worcester wrap up the five-game series Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

