Bisons Win Again, Hold off IronPigs, 4-3

After ending Friday night's game at Sahlen Field with some fireworks, the Bisons brought their momentum over into Saturday afternoon. The Herd scored four runs through the first four innings and hung on to their lead to earn their third consecutive win, defeating the IronPigs, 4-3.

Leading by just one run in the bottom of the 5th, the Bisons loaded the bases with two outs looking to expand their lead. Cullen Large and Christian Colon got the job done for the Herd with the bases loaded, but in an unconventional way.

Large walked on five pitches and Colon followed being hit by a pitch, bringing home Nash Knight and Forrest Wall to expand the Buffalo lead. A groundout allowed Lehigh Valley to escape the inning and minimized the damage, leaving the IronPigs to trail by three runs with four at-bats left.

Following the Buffalo two-run inning, Lehigh Valley answered back, erasing one run from the three-run lead. With runners on first and second base, Bryson Scott snuck a groundball through the infield, reaching Gregory Polanco in right field. Bohm was able to score from second base on the play, cutting the Bison lead to two runs. A hard-hit line drive was snagged out of the air by Colon, and the Herd headed into the bottom of the inning with the lead.

In the top of the eighth, the IronPigs kept their momentum going. Trailing by two runs with two outs, it seemed as if Lehigh Valley's opportunities were dwindling. Two walks later and the rival was ready to strike again. CJ Chatham singled to center field, scoring Jorge Bonifacio from second base, and the Buffalo lead was cut to one run. Another walk to Logan O'Hoppe loaded the bases with two outs for the IronPigs, but Jacob Barnes had other plans for the rival. Coming out of the bullpen, Barnes struck out Cornelius Randolph on five pitches, ending the inning to maintain Buffalo's one-run lead.

The Bisons failed to add any insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th and headed into the top of the 9th just three outs away from their third consecutive win. Jacob Barnes stayed in the game for Buffalo and secured the win, but not without a test from the IronPigs. Barnes got the first two batters of the inning to ground out, but Bohm kept the Lehigh Valley hopes alive with a two-out single. A hard-hit line drive to center field seemed as if it could have kept the inning alive, but Wall playing deep in the field was quick enough to catch the ball and continue the Herd's win streak.

The Bisons jumped out to an early lead behind their starting pitcher Zach Logue, who blanked the IronPigs through the first three innings of the game. The southpaw racked up seven strikeouts through 5.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs and five hits.

A single from lead-off man Wall started the party for Buffalo in the top of the 1st. Otto Lopez followed Wall with a double, scoring the speedster all the way from first base to give the Bisons an early one-run lead over the IronPigs.

Cavan Biggio and Polanco kept the inning alive, working back-to-back walks, and before Lehigh Valley could blink the bases were loaded with no outs. Large stepped to the plate for the Herd and launched a towering fly ball to center field. Lopez tagged up on the catch and raced home, beating the throw to expand the Buffalo lead to two runs. A double play ended the inning for Lehigh, but the Herd escaped with the early lead that proved to be important.

On the first pitch in the top of the 4th, Alec Bohm answered back for the IronPigs. The first baseman launched a solo home run over the left-field wall, cutting the Herd's lead in half. Lehigh looked to build some momentum behind the home run, putting two runners on base with one out, but a double play ended the inning for Buffalo and the Herd escaped with their one-run lead.

The Bisons are now 3-1 in the MILB's "Final Stretch" contest. The series between the Herd and IronPigs will continue on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm. Anthony Kay is expected to start on the mound for Buffalo.

