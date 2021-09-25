Chavis Homers in Indians Loss

PAPILLION, NEB. - Major league rehabber, Michael Chavis launched a two-run home run but it wasn't enough as the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night, 12-3.

The Indians (58-65) fell behind early in the bottom of the second inning after a grand slam from Angelo Castellano and two RBI singles gave the Storm Chasers (69-55) a 6-0 lead. Cal Mitchell hit an RBI double to center field to score Chris Sharpe and put Indy on the board, 6-1.

With one out in the bottom of the third inning, Dairon Blanco hit a solo home run to extend Omaha's lead. An inning later, the Storm Chasers added three more runs to take a 10-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer over the left field wall but it wasn't enough as the Storm Chasers went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and seal the lead at 12-3.

Beau Sulser (L, 7-8) took the loss giving up 10 runs on nine hits, including three home runs in 3.2 innings of work. Scott Blewett (W, 5-3) earned the win throwing 2.1 hitless innings with two strikeouts.

The Indians and Storm Chasers will face off for the series finale on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM ET. RHP Osvaldo Bido will make his Triple-A debut for the Indians and Omaha has yet to name a player.

