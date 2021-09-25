Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 25, 2021

September 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Saturday, September 25th 5:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (57-67, 0-4) at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (73-51, 4-0) Game 5 of 5

121 Financial Ballpark / Jacksonville, FL Game #125 of 130 Away Game #65 of 65

RHP Jordan Hicks (MLB Rehab) vs. LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 3.87 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds lost by a score of 3-2 on Friday night in Jacksonville. The 'Birds got an outstanding start from T.J. Zeuch, who allowed just two hits and struck out six in six-scoreless innings of work. Memphis got on the board first when Nick Plummer homered in the fifth inning. Plummer also had a single and a walk in the game. The Redbirds added to the lead in the seventh on a solo home run from Justin Williams, his second long ball in as many games. Jacksonville took control from there, scoring once in the seventh and twice in the eighth to secure the victory.

Memphis Starter: Jordan Hicks will make a major league rehab start for the Redbirds this evening. Hicks has been on the Injured List since May 4 with right elbow inflammation. He pitched ten innings with St. Louis this season before landing on the IL. The 25-year-old has made 112 career major league appearances with the Cardinals and has a 3.64 ERA. A native of Houston, Texas, Hicks equaled the fastest pitch thrown in MLB history at 105.1 MPH on May 20, 2018. His 101.1 average pitch velocity in 2019 was the fastest in all of MLB. Hicks had not pitched in an MLB game prior to this season since the middle of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and opting out of the 2020 season. Hicks was selected by St. Louis in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Cypress Creek High School in Texas.

Piggybacking Hicks: Matthew Liberatore will follow Jordan Hicks' outing tonight. It will be his 21st appearance of the season for the Redbirds. Last time out, Liberatore allowed just one run in five innings while striking out six against Louisville. The 21-year-old has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last eight outings. Liberatore had his longest start of the year on June 30 against Jacksonville, going eight innings to earn the win. Liberatore is ranked as the No. 48 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Jacksonville Starter: Braxton Garrett makes his 17th start of the season for Jacksonville today. Garrett last pitched in Norfolk on September 18 and allowed three runs (one earned) in four innings. In three starts during the month of September, Garrett has a 0.64 ERA in 14 innings with 18 strikeouts. The left-hander struck out seven and allowed two runs in six innings against Memphis on June 30. Garrett has made eight appearances and seven starts in the major leagues with Miami this season, posting a 5.03 ERA in 34 innings. Garrett was selected by the Marlins with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Florence High School in Alabama.

J-Will On Fire: Justin Williams has gotten things going the last two nights in Jacksonville. In his last five at-bats, Williams is 4-5 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI.

Big Time Brendan: Brendan Donovan has enjoyed an outstanding month of September. In 20 games, Donovan is slashing .362/.457/.565 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs and 10 walks. Donovan was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week for the period ranging from September 7-September 12.

New Faces: The Redbirds roster underwent a major makeover before this week's series. Six different players were called up from Double-A Springfield to finish up the season in Triple-A. Catcher Iván Herrera, First Baseman Luken Baker and pitchers Freddy Pacheco, Andre Pallante, Johan Quezada and Jake Walsh all joined the Redbirds on Monday.

