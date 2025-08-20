Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics I FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS I August 19, 2025

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun defeat the Mystics, 80-69!

Saniya Rivers: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 6-9 FG Olivia Nelson-Ododa: 15 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST Tina Charles: 13 PTS | 9 REB

#WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.