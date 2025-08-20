WNBA Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics I FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS I August 19, 2025

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video


The Connecticut Sun defeat the Mystics, 80-69!

Saniya Rivers: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 6-9 FG Olivia Nelson-Ododa: 15 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST Tina Charles: 13 PTS | 9 REB

#WelcometotheW

Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central