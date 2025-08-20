Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics I FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS I August 19, 2025
Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun defeat the Mystics, 80-69!
Saniya Rivers: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 6-9 FG Olivia Nelson-Ododa: 15 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST Tina Charles: 13 PTS | 9 REB
