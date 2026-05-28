Connecticut Sun vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2026

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







IT'S A DUB IN PDX

The Portland Fire ended the game on a 21-6 run as they defeated the Sun, 71-61! The Fire secure their third straight win and improve to 5-3.

Carla Leite: 20 PTS | 3 AST | 2 3PM Bridget Carleton: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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