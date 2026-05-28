Connecticut Sun vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2026
Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
IT'S A DUB IN PDX
The Portland Fire ended the game on a 21-6 run as they defeated the Sun, 71-61! The Fire secure their third straight win and improve to 5-3.
Carla Leite: 20 PTS | 3 AST | 2 3PM Bridget Carleton: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026
- Sun Loses Steam in Fourth Quarter, Falls 71-61 - Connecticut Sun
- Washington Holds off Storm - Seattle Storm
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs ATL (5.27.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Dream Unable to Mount Comeback against Lynx - Atlanta Dream
- Notes: Atlanta Dream 81, Minnesota Lynx 96 - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Suffer Loss to Tempo in High-Scoring Bout, 104-111 - Chicago Sky
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